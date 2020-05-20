https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/business/article/Preclosing-15283748.php
Preclosing
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:
|Open
|High
|Low
|Last
|Chg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|499½
|517¾
|496
|512¼
|+13½
|Sep
|502¼
|519¼
|499¼
|514¾
|+13¼
|Dec
|511
|527
|508¾
|523
|+12½
|Mar
|520¼
|534
|517½
|530¾
|+11½
|May
|522
|536½
|521
|533¼
|+10¼
|Jul
|520½
|533½
|519¼
|531¼
|+9¼
|Sep
|526¼
|534
|526¼
|534
|+8¾
|Dec
|534
|546¼
|532¾
|545
|+9½
|Mar
|542½
|550½
|542½
|550½
|+9½
|Est. sales 121,288.
|Tue.'s sales 80,950
|Tue.'s open int 374,510,
|up 997
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|321¼
|321½
|317¼
|320
|—1¼
|Sep
|325¾
|325¾
|321¾
|324½
|—1½
|Dec
|334½
|335
|331¼
|334¼
|Mar
|346¾
|347½
|344
|346½
|May
|354
|354¾
|351¼
|353¾
|+ ½
|Jul
|358¾
|359¾
|356¼
|359
|+ ½
|Sep
|358
|359¾
|356
|359½
|+1
|Dec
|363¾
|366
|362
|366
|+1½
|Mar
|373
|374¾
|373
|374¾
|+ ½
|May
|379½
|379½
|379½
|379½
|—1
|Jul
|385
|385
|385
|385
|+1
|Dec
|374
|376½
|374
|376
|+ ½
|Dec
|379½
|379½
|379½
|379½
|—1½
|Est. sales 209,704.
|Tue.'s sales 231,923
|Tue.'s open int 1,436,588,
|up 9,350
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|316
|320½
|315½
|317½
|+1¾
|Sep
|283¼
|283¼
|281¼
|281¼
|— ¾
|Dec
|274¼
|275
|273¾
|275
|+2¼
|Est. sales 261.
|Tue.'s sales 568
|Tue.'s open int 4,502,
|up 181
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|842
|849½
|842
|846¼
|+3¾
|Aug
|845¼
|851¾
|844¾
|848¾
|+3½
|Sep
|845¾
|852¼
|845¾
|849¼
|+3½
|Nov
|850
|856¾
|850
|853¼
|+3
|Jan
|853¾
|860
|853½
|856
|+2¼
|Mar
|847¼
|854
|847
|849¼
|+2¼
|May
|845½
|852¾
|845
|847¼
|+2
|Jul
|853
|860¼
|852½
|854½
|+2
|Aug
|858½
|858½
|857½
|857½
|+4¼
|Sep
|854¾
|855
|851
|851
|+2
|Nov
|848¾
|853
|847¼
|847¼
|+ ½
|Est. sales 102,501.
|Tue.'s sales 157,165
|Tue.'s open int 861,248
