CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 537¾ 537¾ 529 529 ½
Jul 524 528 518¼ 520 —2
Sep 526½ 530½ 521¾ 523¼ —2
Dec 534¾ 539 531 532½ —1¼
Mar 542 545¾ 539¼ 540½ —1
May 543½ 546½ 540½ 542¼ —1
Jul 538½ 538½ 534¾ 536¼ —1¼
Sep 538½ 539½ 538½ 539½ —1¾
Dec 550¼ 551¼ 548½ 549¼ —2¾
Mar 553¾ 553¾ 552 553 —3
Jul 528¾ 528¾ 528¾ 528¾ —3¾
Est. sales 67,782. Fri.'s sales 60,078
Fri.'s open int 346,276
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 320 322¼ 318 319
Jul 320¾ 322¾ 317¼ 318 —1¼
Sep 326 328 323¼ 323¾ —1
Dec 337 338¾ 333¾ 334¼ —1½
Mar 350 351¾ 347 347½ —1½
May 357¼ 358½ 354½ 355 —1½
Jul 362 363¾ 359¼ 359¾ —2¼
Sep 359¾ 360½ 356½ 357¼ —2
Dec 366 367¼ 362¾ 363¾ —1¾
Mar 372½ 372½ 372½ 372½ —2
May 378½ 378½ 378½ 378½ —1½
Jul 381½ 381½ 381½ 381½ —2¼
Dec 372¾ 374½ 372 372 —2¼
Est. sales 128,551. Fri.'s sales 200,946
Fri.'s open int 1,395,498, up 1,024
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 299¾ 304 299¾ 301 +2
Sep 273½ 275 273½ 275 +3¼
Dec 264 267 260¾ 267 +3½
Est. sales 292. Fri.'s sales 412
Fri.'s open int 3,687, up 116
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 857 857 854 854 +5¼
Jul 854 861¼ 848½ 855 +4½
Aug 854¾ 862 850¼ 855¾ +3¾
Sep 854½ 861¼ 850½ 855½ +3¾
Nov 859 865 854¼ 859 +3½
Jan 860¼ 866 855¾ 860 +3½
Mar 844½ 851¾ 842¼ 845¼ +4
May 840¼ 847¾ 839¼ 841 +3¾
Jul 849½ 854½ 846¾ 848 +3¼
Aug 852 852¼ 848 848 +2¼
Sep 847½ 847½ 847½ 847½ +6
Nov 843¼ 847¼ 841 841 +1¾
Nov 855½ 855½ 855½ 855½ +1¾
Est. sales 132,561. Fri.'s sales 169,677
Fri.'s open int 839,684, up 9,890