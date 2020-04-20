https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/business/article/Preclosing-15213157.php
Preclosing
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|536
|562
|535¼
|544½
|+11
|Jul
|536
|561½
|535½
|543½
|+9¾
|Sep
|540
|564½
|540
|547¼
|+8½
|Dec
|548¼
|571
|548
|555
|+8
|Mar
|555¾
|575¾
|555¾
|561½
|+7
|May
|557¾
|573¾
|557
|561
|+5¾
|Jul
|543
|560¾
|543
|548¼
|+5
|Sep
|551½
|556¼
|548½
|548½
|+4¼
|Dec
|561¼
|569
|560
|563¼
|+10
|Mar
|565¼
|573
|563¾
|568¼
|+11
|Est. sales 139,402.
|Fri.'s sales 101,849
|Fri.'s open int 370,764
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|322½
|323¼
|313¾
|313¾
|—8½
|Jul
|329¼
|329¾
|321¾
|321¾
|—7½
|Sep
|333¼
|333¾
|326½
|326½
|—7¼
|Dec
|342¾
|343¼
|336½
|336¾
|—6¾
|Mar
|355¼
|355¼
|348½
|349½
|—5¾
|May
|358¾
|361¾
|355¼
|356¼
|—5¾
|Jul
|363½
|366¾
|360½
|361
|—5¾
|Sep
|361¾
|363½
|359
|359
|—5¾
|Dec
|369
|370¼
|365
|365¼
|—5¼
|Mar
|381¾
|381¾
|377¼
|378
|—5
|May
|387¼
|387½
|383¾
|383¾
|—5
|Jul
|391
|391
|386½
|386½
|—5¼
|Sep
|380
|380
|380
|380
|—2
|Dec
|381
|381
|377¾
|377¾
|—4¾
|Dec
|385¾
|385¾
|385¾
|385¾
|—2¾
|Est. sales 320,924.
|Fri.'s sales 270,502
|Fri.'s open int 1,461,476,
|up 4,268
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|289¼
|294¼
|286
|293
|+5
|Jul
|273¼
|274½
|271½
|273¼
|+1¼
|Dec
|252½
|253
|251½
|253
|+2½
|Est. sales 340.
|Fri.'s sales 392
|Fri.'s open int 3,449,
|up 62
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|833½
|835¾
|826¼
|827¼
|—5¼
|Jul
|843½
|845¾
|836
|837
|—5¼
|Aug
|846
|847¼
|838¼
|838¾
|—5¾
|Sep
|847¼
|849½
|840
|840¾
|—5¾
|Nov
|852
|854¾
|845¼
|845½
|—5½
|Jan
|854¾
|857
|848¼
|848¾
|—5
|Mar
|844½
|846¾
|839¼
|839¾
|—4
|May
|845
|847
|840¼
|840¼
|—4¼
|Jul
|852¾
|855¾
|848¾
|849
|—4
|Aug
|852½
|854
|849½
|849½
|—4¼
|Nov
|846½
|849¼
|844¼
|844¼
|—2
|Jan
|854
|854
|854
|854
|+¾
|Est. sales 115,115.
|Fri.'s sales 176,697
|Fri.'s open int 834,176
