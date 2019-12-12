https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/business/article/Preclosing-14902148.php
Preclosing
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|529¾
|544
|528¾
|543
|+12¼
|Mar
|518
|534¼
|516¼
|532
|+12¾
|May
|521¼
|537
|520
|535
|+12¼
|Jul
|524½
|539¾
|523¼
|537½
|+11½
|Sep
|531¼
|545½
|530
|543½
|+10¾
|Dec
|541¾
|555¾
|541
|553¾
|+10½
|Mar
|551¼
|564½
|549¼
|562½
|+10¾
|May
|562½
|563
|560¾
|563
|+12
|Jul
|543½
|553¼
|543½
|552½
|+9¼
|Dec
|568
|569
|567¾
|568¼
|+9½
|Est. sales 86,303.
|Wed.'s sales 70,108
|Wed.'s open int 374,746,
|up 1,153
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|358¼
|368¾
|358¼
|368¼
|+10½
|Mar
|371½
|380¼
|371¼
|379¼
|+8
|May
|378¼
|387
|378¼
|386
|+8
|Jul
|384¼
|392½
|384
|391¾
|+8
|Sep
|385
|392¾
|385
|392¼
|+7½
|Dec
|388
|396¼
|388
|395½
|+7½
|Mar
|398½
|405½
|398½
|405¼
|+6¾
|May
|404¼
|410½
|404¼
|410¼
|+6½
|Jul
|407½
|413½
|407½
|412½
|+6¼
|Dec
|404
|408¾
|404
|408
|+3¾
|Jul
|423
|425
|423
|425
|+3¾
|Dec
|409½
|412¾
|409½
|412¼
|+3½
|Est. sales 207,941.
|Wed.'s sales 198,764
|Wed.'s open int 1,491,184,
|up 12,602
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|293
|298½
|293
|298
|+4¼
|May
|291¼
|292¾
|289½
|292¾
|+2¾
|Est. sales 267.
|Wed.'s sales 251
|Wed.'s open int 5,823
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|893
|901¾
|888¼
|900
|+6½
|Mar
|907½
|916
|902½
|913¾
|+5¾
|May
|921
|929¾
|916¾
|927¼
|+5½
|Jul
|934
|942¾
|930½
|940
|+5
|Aug
|939¼
|946¾
|935¼
|944
|+4½
|Sep
|937½
|943
|934¼
|941
|+3¼
|Nov
|940
|947
|936¾
|944¼
|+3¼
|Jan
|945¾
|951
|942¼
|948¾
|+2¼
|Mar
|942
|947
|939¼
|945
|+2¼
|May
|941½
|946½
|941½
|946
|+1½
|Jul
|947¼
|951¾
|947
|950½
|+1½
|Nov
|935½
|937½
|934½
|937½
|+¼
|Est. sales 194,370.
|Wed.'s sales 279,666
|Wed.'s open int 836,853
