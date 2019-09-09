https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/business/article/Preclosing-14425344.php
Preclosing
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|458½
|475
|458½
|474¾
|+14½
|Dec
|461
|475¾
|460¼
|474¾
|+11
|Mar
|467¾
|480¾
|467½
|479¾
|+9¼
|May
|473¾
|484
|472¼
|483
|+7¼
|Jul
|477¼
|486
|475¾
|485¼
|+6¼
|Sep
|485¾
|493
|484½
|492½
|+5½
|Dec
|498
|504¾
|496½
|504¾
|+5¼
|Mar
|514¼
|514¼
|514¼
|514¼
|+4¾
|Jul
|509
|509
|508¼
|508¼
|—4½
|Est. sales 76,835.
|Fri.'s sales 53,284
|Fri.'s open int 358,112,
|up 74
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|343¼
|343¼
|340
|342
|—
|½
|Dec
|354¾
|357¾
|352¼
|356
|+½
|Mar
|368
|370½
|365¾
|369
|+¼
|May
|376½
|379¼
|374¾
|378
|+½
|Jul
|384¼
|386¾
|382¼
|385½
|+¾
|Sep
|389¼
|391¾
|387½
|390¾
|+¾
|Dec
|395¾
|398¼
|394½
|398
|+1¼
|Mar
|407½
|409
|406½
|408½
|+¼
|May
|412¾
|415½
|412¾
|415½
|+¼
|Jul
|418
|420
|416½
|419¾
|Dec
|411
|412¼
|409¼
|411½
|Jul
|425¼
|425¼
|425¼
|425¼
|—
|¾
|Dec
|412½
|412¾
|412
|412¾
|—
|½
|Est. sales 202,394.
|Fri.'s sales 239,369
|Fri.'s open int 1,591,646,
|up 11,136
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|268¾
|270
|267¼
|269¼
|+¼
|Est. sales 151.
|Fri.'s sales 402
|Fri.'s open int 4,564,
|up 16
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|843
|847¾
|839¾
|847¾
|+2¾
|Nov
|857¾
|861
|851
|860¼
|+2½
|Jan
|872
|875¼
|865
|874½
|+2½
|Mar
|885½
|889¼
|879¼
|888¼
|+2¼
|May
|897¾
|900¾
|891
|900
|+2½
|Jul
|907¾
|911
|901¾
|910½
|+2¾
|Aug
|913½
|915¾
|907½
|913¾
|+1¾
|Sep
|916½
|919
|909¾
|917¼
|+2¾
|Nov
|923
|928
|918
|926¾
|+4½
|May
|950¼
|950¼
|950¼
|950¼
|+4¾
|Est. sales 118,716.
|Fri.'s sales 139,768
|Fri.'s open int 661,399,
|up 5,525
