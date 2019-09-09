CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 458½ 475 458½ 474¾ +14½
Dec 461 475¾ 460¼ 474¾ +11
Mar 467¾ 480¾ 467½ 479¾ +9¼
May 473¾ 484 472¼ 483 +7¼
Jul 477¼ 486 475¾ 485¼ +6¼
Sep 485¾ 493 484½ 492½ +5½
Dec 498 504¾ 496½ 504¾ +5¼
Mar 514¼ 514¼ 514¼ 514¼ +4¾
Jul 509 509 508¼ 508¼ —4½
Est. sales 76,835. Fri.'s sales 53,284
Fri.'s open int 358,112, up 74
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 343¼ 343¼ 340 342 ½
Dec 354¾ 357¾ 352¼ 356
Mar 368 370½ 365¾ 369
May 376½ 379¼ 374¾ 378
Jul 384¼ 386¾ 382¼ 385½
Sep 389¼ 391¾ 387½ 390¾
Dec 395¾ 398¼ 394½ 398 +1¼
Mar 407½ 409 406½ 408½
May 412¾ 415½ 412¾ 415½
Jul 418 420 416½ 419¾
Dec 411 412¼ 409¼ 411½
Jul 425¼ 425¼ 425¼ 425¼ ¾
Dec 412½ 412¾ 412 412¾ ½
Est. sales 202,394. Fri.'s sales 239,369
Fri.'s open int 1,591,646, up 11,136
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 268¾ 270 267¼ 269¼
Est. sales 151. Fri.'s sales 402
Fri.'s open int 4,564, up 16
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 843 847¾ 839¾ 847¾ +2¾
Nov 857¾ 861 851 860¼ +2½
Jan 872 875¼ 865 874½ +2½
Mar 885½ 889¼ 879¼ 888¼ +2¼
May 897¾ 900¾ 891 900 +2½
Jul 907¾ 911 901¾ 910½ +2¾
Aug 913½ 915¾ 907½ 913¾ +1¾
Sep 916½ 919 909¾ 917¼ +2¾
Nov 923 928 918 926¾ +4½
May 950¼ 950¼ 950¼ 950¼ +4¾
Est. sales 118,716. Fri.'s sales 139,768
Fri.'s open int 661,399, up 5,525