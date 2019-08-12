CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

Open High Low Last Chg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 500 502 466½ 467¼ —32¼
Dec 502¼ 503¾ 471½ 472¼ —29¼
Mar 509 510½ 479½ 480 —29
May 514¾ 515 485 485¾ —28¼
Jul 518½ 519 490 490¾ —27¼
Sep 521¾ 526¼ 498½ 498½ —26¼
Dec 533½ 536½ 514¾ 517½ —19
Jul 516½ 516½ 516½ 516½ —16½
Est. sales 158,713. Fri.'s sales 177,395
Fri.'s open int 376,402
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 409¾ 410 385¼ 385¼ —25
Dec 417¼ 417¾ 392¾ 392¾ —25
Mar 427¾ 427¾ 403¼ 403¼ —25
May 433¼ 433¼ 409 409 —25
Jul 436½ 436½ 412½ 412½ —25
Sep 421½ 421½ 404¼ 406¾ —15½
Dec 414½ 414½ 402½ 406¾ —8¼
Mar 423 423 412¼ 416¼ —7¾
May 421 421 421 421 —8¼
Jul 429¾ 429¾ 424 424½ —8¼
Sep 413½ 415½ 413 413½ —4½
Dec 419¼ 419¼ 412¼ 415½ —3¾
Dec 413¼ 413¼ 413 413 —2
Est. sales 805,126. Fri.'s sales 518,484
Fri.'s open int 1,776,145
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 274 275¾ 269¾ 271¼ —3½
Dec 275½ 275¾ 267 267 —8¾
Mar 276½ 276½ 272 272¼ —8
Jul 274 274 274 274 —5¾
Est. sales 590. Fri.'s sales 208
Fri.'s open int 4,502, up 2
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Aug 871 871 860 862¼ —11½
Sep 879 879¾ 863½ 867 —12
Nov 891¾ 893 876 879¾ —12
Jan 904 906 889½ 893 —11¾
Mar 914½ 916½ 901¾ 905 —11
May 925 926¾ 913¼ 916½ —10½
Jul 935½ 937¼ 924½ 927½ —9¾
Aug 931 938¼ 931 932½ —8½
Sep 934¼ 937¼ 932¼ 933½ —8¼
Nov 945¾ 949½ 937¼ 942 —5½
Jan 949½ 950¾ 949½ 950¾ —4¼
Mar 958 958 958 958 —2¼
May 964 964 964 964 —2¾
Jul 971¼ 972¼ 971¼ 972¼ —1½
Nov 956½ 958 956½ 958 — ½
Est. sales 191,727. Fri.'s sales 136,470
Fri.'s open int 625,271