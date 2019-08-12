https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/business/article/Preclosing-14298479.php
Preclosing
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:
|Open
|High
|Low
|Last
|Chg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|500
|502
|466½
|467¼
|—32¼
|Dec
|502¼
|503¾
|471½
|472¼
|—29¼
|Mar
|509
|510½
|479½
|480
|—29
|May
|514¾
|515
|485
|485¾
|—28¼
|Jul
|518½
|519
|490
|490¾
|—27¼
|Sep
|521¾
|526¼
|498½
|498½
|—26¼
|Dec
|533½
|536½
|514¾
|517½
|—19
|Jul
|516½
|516½
|516½
|516½
|—16½
|Est. sales 158,713.
|Fri.'s sales 177,395
|Fri.'s open int 376,402
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|409¾
|410
|385¼
|385¼
|—25
|Dec
|417¼
|417¾
|392¾
|392¾
|—25
|Mar
|427¾
|427¾
|403¼
|403¼
|—25
|May
|433¼
|433¼
|409
|409
|—25
|Jul
|436½
|436½
|412½
|412½
|—25
|Sep
|421½
|421½
|404¼
|406¾
|—15½
|Dec
|414½
|414½
|402½
|406¾
|—8¼
|Mar
|423
|423
|412¼
|416¼
|—7¾
|May
|421
|421
|421
|421
|—8¼
|Jul
|429¾
|429¾
|424
|424½
|—8¼
|Sep
|413½
|415½
|413
|413½
|—4½
|Dec
|419¼
|419¼
|412¼
|415½
|—3¾
|Dec
|413¼
|413¼
|413
|413
|—2
|Est. sales 805,126.
|Fri.'s sales 518,484
|Fri.'s open int 1,776,145
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|274
|275¾
|269¾
|271¼
|—3½
|Dec
|275½
|275¾
|267
|267
|—8¾
|Mar
|276½
|276½
|272
|272¼
|—8
|Jul
|274
|274
|274
|274
|—5¾
|Est. sales 590.
|Fri.'s sales 208
|Fri.'s open int 4,502,
|up 2
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Aug
|871
|871
|860
|862¼
|—11½
|Sep
|879
|879¾
|863½
|867
|—12
|Nov
|891¾
|893
|876
|879¾
|—12
|Jan
|904
|906
|889½
|893
|—11¾
|Mar
|914½
|916½
|901¾
|905
|—11
|May
|925
|926¾
|913¼
|916½
|—10½
|Jul
|935½
|937¼
|924½
|927½
|—9¾
|Aug
|931
|938¼
|931
|932½
|—8½
|Sep
|934¼
|937¼
|932¼
|933½
|—8¼
|Nov
|945¾
|949½
|937¼
|942
|—5½
|Jan
|949½
|950¾
|949½
|950¾
|—4¼
|Mar
|958
|958
|958
|958
|—2¼
|May
|964
|964
|964
|964
|—2¾
|Jul
|971¼
|972¼
|971¼
|972¼
|—1½
|Nov
|956½
|958
|956½
|958
|— ½
|Est. sales 191,727.
|Fri.'s sales 136,470
|Fri.'s open int 625,271
