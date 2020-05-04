Power Solutions: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

WOOD DALE, Ill. (AP) _ Power Solutions International Inc. (PSIX) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $8.1 million.

The Wood Dale, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 35 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 51 cents per share.

The maker of alternative-fuel power systems posted revenue of $153.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $8.2 million, or 38 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $546.1 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit $3.80. A year ago, they were trading at $10.20.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PSIX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PSIX