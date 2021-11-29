Portugal probes local transmission of omicron at soccer team ARITZ PARRA and HELENA ALVES, Associated Press Nov. 29, 2021 Updated: Nov. 29, 2021 6:27 p.m.
Belenenses' Joao Monteiro, center right, a goalkeeper who had to start as a field player, leaves the pitch with goalkeeper Alvaro Ramalho at the end of the Portuguese Primeira Liga soccer match between Belenenses SAD and SL Benfica, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Belenenses SAD started the match with only nine players due to a coronavirus outbreak.
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portuguese health authorities on Monday identified 13 cases of the omicron coronavirus variant among members of a professional soccer club and were investigating whether it was one of the first reported cases of local transmission of the virus outside of southern Africa.
The Ricardo Jorge National Health Institute said that one of those who tested positive was a player from the Lisbon-based Belenenses SAD soccer club who had recently traveled to South Africa, where the omicron variant was first identified.
