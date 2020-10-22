Plus: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTV) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.7 million in its third quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 39 cents per share.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $2.76. A year ago, they were trading at $2.75.

