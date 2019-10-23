Plexus: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NEENAH, Wis. (AP) _ Plexus Corp. (PLXS) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $36.8 million.

The Neenah, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of $1.23 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 93 cents per share.

The electronic manufacturing services company posted revenue of $810.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $108.6 million, or $3.50 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.16 billion.

For the current quarter ending in January, Plexus said it expects revenue in the range of $780 million to $820 million.

Plexus shares have risen 29% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $65.83, a climb of 17% in the last 12 months.

