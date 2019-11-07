PlayAGS: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) _ PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $5.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The gaming industry supplier posted revenue of $79.4 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $78.2 million.

PlayAGS shares have declined 45% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $12.67, a decline of 45% in the last 12 months.

