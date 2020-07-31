Pinterest: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Pinterest Inc. (PINS) on Friday reported a loss of $100.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 7 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 15 cents per share.

The digital pinboard and shopping tool company posted revenue of $272.5 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $255.8 million.

Pinterest shares have risen 35% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 12% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PINS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PINS