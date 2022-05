P. KEVIN MORLEY/AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Philip Morris will attempt to step further into the smoke-free tobacco market, offering to buy the chewing tobacco company Swedish Match for about $16 billion in cash.

Philip Morris is offering $10.62 (106 Swedish krona) for each share of Swedish Match, a premium of about 39% to its closing price Monday before the potential deal was first reported in The Wall Street Journal.