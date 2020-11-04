https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/business/article/Performance-Food-Fiscal-1Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15700614.php
Performance Food: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Performance Food Group Co. (PFGC) on Wednesday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $700,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 25 cents per share.
The food distributor posted revenue of $7.05 billion in the period.
Performance Food shares have fallen 27% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 13% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PFGC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PFGC
View Comments