Pennsylvania Real Estate: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) _ Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) on Monday reported a loss in funds from operations in its second quarter, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations.

The Philadelphia-based real estate investment trust said it had a funds from operations loss of $4.5 million, or 6 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 8 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $29.2 million, or 38 cents per share.

The shopping mall real estate investment trust posted revenue of $56.8 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit $1.26. A year ago, they were trading at $5.68.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PEI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PEI