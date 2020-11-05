Pctel: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BLOOMINGDALE, Ill. (AP) _ Pctel Inc. (PCTI) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $1 million.

The Bloomingdale, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 8 cents per share.

The provider of antennas and services for wireless networks posted revenue of $18.9 million in the period.

Pctel shares have fallen 39% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $5.20, a decrease of 27% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PCTI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PCTI