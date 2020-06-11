PVH: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ PVH Corp. (PVH) on Thursday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $1.1 billion, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of $15.37. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.03 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.81 per share.

The owner of the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands posted revenue of $1.34 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.35 billion.

PVH shares have decreased 50% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has dropped 7%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $52.72, a fall of 41% in the last 12 months.

