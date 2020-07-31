https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/business/article/PDL-Community-Bancorp-2Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15450039.php
PDL Community Bancorp: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
BRONX, N.Y. (AP) _ PDL Community Bancorp (PDLB) on Friday reported a loss of $571,000 in its second quarter.
The Bronx, New York-based bank said it had a loss of 3 cents per share.
The holding company of Ponce Bank posted revenue of $13 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $10.1 million, topping Street forecasts.
PDL Community Bancorp shares have fallen 38% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Friday, shares hit $9.10, a fall of 37% in the last 12 months.
