PAR Technology: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (AP) _ PAR Technology Corp. (PAR) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New Hartford, New York-based company said it had a loss of 36 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 26 cents per share.

The software provider for the hospitality industry posted revenue of $45.4 million in the period.

PAR Technology shares have climbed 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $25.40, a rise of 31% in the last 12 months.

