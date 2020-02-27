Otonomy: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 36 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 47 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $93,000 in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $44.7 million, or $1.45 per share. Revenue was reported as $600,000.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $3.04. A year ago, they were trading at $2.21.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OTIC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OTIC