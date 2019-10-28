Opus Bank: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) _ Opus Bank (OPB) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $22 million.

The Irvine, California-based bank said it had earnings of 57 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 58 cents per share.

The state-charted commercial bank posted revenue of $83.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $62.6 million, which missed Street forecasts.

Opus Bank shares have increased 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 25% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OPB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OPB