NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
COTTON 2
50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
Jan 73.05 +1.07
Mar 72.00 73.22 71.86 73.05 +1.07
May 72.85 74.04 72.77 73.89 +1.04
Jul 73.79 74.74 73.53 74.60 +.98
Sep 71.73 +.71
Oct 72.73 +.71
Nov 71.73 +.71
Dec 71.22 71.90 70.90 71.73 +.71
Jan 72.54 +.63
Mar 72.50 72.54 72.50 72.54 +.63
May 73.14 +.63
Jul 73.44 +.63
Sep 70.04 +.63
Oct 71.34 +.63
Nov 70.04 +.63
Dec 70.04 +.63
Jan 70.89 +.63
Mar 70.89 +.63
May 71.29 +.63
Jul 71.59 +.63
Oct 69.59 +.63
Est. sales 22,317. Tue.'s sales 14,582
Tue.'s open int 211,197