*‥ *‥ *Open*High*Low*Settle* Chg.
NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|COTTON 2
|50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|Jan
|73.05
|+1.07
|Mar
|72.00
|73.22
|71.86
|73.05
|+1.07
|May
|72.85
|74.04
|72.77
|73.89
|+1.04
|Jul
|73.79
|74.74
|73.53
|74.60
|+.98
|Sep
|71.73
|+.71
|Oct
|72.73
|+.71
|Nov
|71.73
|+.71
|Dec
|71.22
|71.90
|70.90
|71.73
|+.71
|Jan
|72.54
|+.63
|Mar
|72.50
|72.54
|72.50
|72.54
|+.63
|May
|73.14
|+.63
|Jul
|73.44
|+.63
|Sep
|70.04
|+.63
|Oct
|71.34
|+.63
|Nov
|70.04
|+.63
|Dec
|70.04
|+.63
|Jan
|70.89
|+.63
|Mar
|70.89
|+.63
|May
|71.29
|+.63
|Jul
|71.59
|+.63
|Oct
|69.59
|+.63
|Est. sales 22,317.
|Tue.'s sales 14,582
|Tue.'s open int 211,197
