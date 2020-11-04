https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/business/article/Open-High-Low-Settle-Chg-15702044.php
*‥ *‥ *Open*High*Low*Settle* Chg.
NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|COTTON 2
|50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|Dec
|69.95
|70.72
|69.63
|70.23
|—.01
|Jan
|71.19
|—.01
|Mar
|70.88
|71.68
|70.63
|71.19
|—.01
|May
|71.71
|72.44
|71.41
|71.95
|—.05
|Jul
|72.41
|73.05
|72.04
|72.55
|—.15
|Sep
|69.63
|—.07
|Oct
|70.15
|—.15
|Nov
|69.63
|—.07
|Dec
|69.83
|70.15
|69.39
|69.63
|—.07
|Jan
|70.57
|—.09
|Mar
|70.41
|70.98
|70.40
|70.57
|—.09
|May
|70.97
|—.09
|Jul
|71.17
|—.09
|Sep
|66.82
|—.04
|Oct
|68.77
|—.09
|Nov
|66.82
|—.04
|Dec
|66.82
|—.04
|Jan
|67.67
|+.01
|Mar
|67.67
|+.01
|May
|68.02
|+.16
|Jul
|68.22
|+.21
|Oct
|66.02
|+.21
|Est. sales 29,188.
|Tue.'s sales 36,754
|Tue.'s open int 246,116,
|up 1,310
