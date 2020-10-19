https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/business/article/Open-High-Low-Settle-Chg-15659053.php
*‥ *‥ *Open*High*Low*Settle* Chg.
NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|COTTON 2
|50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|Dec
|70.00
|71.22
|70.00
|71.16
|+1.24
|Jan
|71.83
|+1.27
|Mar
|70.85
|71.92
|70.78
|71.83
|+1.27
|May
|71.51
|72.55
|71.51
|72.41
|+1.18
|Jul
|72.10
|73.06
|72.10
|72.86
|+1.15
|Sep
|70.62
|+1.10
|Oct
|71.52
|+1.10
|Nov
|70.62
|+1.10
|Dec
|69.93
|70.81
|69.90
|70.62
|+1.10
|Jan
|71.34
|+1.01
|Mar
|70.66
|71.54
|70.66
|71.34
|+1.01
|May
|70.79
|71.74
|70.79
|71.49
|+1.01
|Jul
|70.83
|71.94
|70.83
|71.59
|+1.01
|Sep
|67.59
|+.76
|Oct
|69.39
|+.91
|Nov
|67.59
|+.76
|Dec
|66.83
|68.20
|66.83
|67.59
|+.76
|Jan
|68.34
|+.66
|Mar
|68.34
|+.66
|May
|68.54
|+.61
|Jul
|68.69
|+.56
|Est. sales 37,366.
|Fri.'s sales 31,651
|Fri.'s open int 237,222,
|up 1,171
