NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
COTTON 2
50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
Dec 70.00 71.22 70.00 71.16 +1.24
Jan 71.83 +1.27
Mar 70.85 71.92 70.78 71.83 +1.27
May 71.51 72.55 71.51 72.41 +1.18
Jul 72.10 73.06 72.10 72.86 +1.15
Sep 70.62 +1.10
Oct 71.52 +1.10
Nov 70.62 +1.10
Dec 69.93 70.81 69.90 70.62 +1.10
Jan 71.34 +1.01
Mar 70.66 71.54 70.66 71.34 +1.01
May 70.79 71.74 70.79 71.49 +1.01
Jul 70.83 71.94 70.83 71.59 +1.01
Sep 67.59 +.76
Oct 69.39 +.91
Nov 67.59 +.76
Dec 66.83 68.20 66.83 67.59 +.76
Jan 68.34 +.66
Mar 68.34 +.66
May 68.54 +.61
Jul 68.69 +.56
Est. sales 37,366. Fri.'s sales 31,651
Fri.'s open int 237,222, up 1,171