*‥ *‥ *Open*High*Low*Settle* Chg.
NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|COTTON 2
|50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|Nov
|68.37
|+.73
|Dec
|68.02
|69.47
|68.02
|68.37
|+.73
|Jan
|69.18
|+.76
|Mar
|68.79
|70.21
|68.79
|69.18
|+.76
|May
|69.49
|70.91
|69.49
|69.93
|+.81
|Jul
|70.13
|71.33
|70.13
|70.46
|+.85
|Sep
|68.38
|+.85
|Oct
|68.61
|+.85
|Nov
|68.38
|+.85
|Dec
|68.00
|69.51
|68.00
|68.38
|+.85
|Jan
|69.34
|+.92
|Mar
|69.19
|70.17
|69.19
|69.34
|+.92
|May
|69.40
|70.73
|69.40
|69.80
|+1.10
|Jul
|69.41
|71.32
|69.41
|70.20
|+1.40
|Sep
|66.55
|+1.61
|Oct
|68.25
|+1.51
|Nov
|66.55
|+1.61
|Dec
|65.50
|66.55
|65.50
|66.55
|+1.61
|Jan
|67.45
|+1.61
|Mar
|67.45
|+1.61
|May
|67.75
|+1.61
|Jul
|67.90
|+1.61
|Est. sales 31,855.
|Fri.'s sales 29,790
|Fri.'s open int 230,954,
|up 2,802
