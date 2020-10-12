NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
COTTON 2
50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
Nov 68.37 +.73
Dec 68.02 69.47 68.02 68.37 +.73
Jan 69.18 +.76
Mar 68.79 70.21 68.79 69.18 +.76
May 69.49 70.91 69.49 69.93 +.81
Jul 70.13 71.33 70.13 70.46 +.85
Sep 68.38 +.85
Oct 68.61 +.85
Nov 68.38 +.85
Dec 68.00 69.51 68.00 68.38 +.85
Jan 69.34 +.92
Mar 69.19 70.17 69.19 69.34 +.92
May 69.40 70.73 69.40 69.80 +1.10
Jul 69.41 71.32 69.41 70.20 +1.40
Sep 66.55 +1.61
Oct 68.25 +1.51
Nov 66.55 +1.61
Dec 65.50 66.55 65.50 66.55 +1.61
Jan 67.45 +1.61
Mar 67.45 +1.61
May 67.75 +1.61
Jul 67.90 +1.61
Est. sales 31,855. Fri.'s sales 29,790
Fri.'s open int 230,954, up 2,802