NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
COTTON 2
50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
Oct 66.29 +.73
Nov 67.59 +.73
Dec 66.70 67.83 66.42 67.59 +.73
Jan 68.35 +.63
Mar 67.50 68.57 67.32 68.35 +.63
May 67.96 69.12 67.95 68.95 +.63
Jul 68.63 69.50 68.60 69.39 +.70
Sep 67.29 +.57
Oct 67.94 +.65
Nov 67.29 +.57
Dec 66.71 67.42 66.70 67.29 +.57
Jan 68.14 +.62
Mar 68.00 68.23 67.86 68.14 +.62
May 68.17 68.72 68.17 68.66 +.59
Jul 68.36 68.81 68.36 68.81 +.59
Sep 65.04 +.52
Oct 66.84 +.52
Nov 65.04 +.52
Dec 64.60 65.04 64.60 65.04 +.52
Jan 65.79 +.52
Mar 65.79 +.52
May 66.24 +.52
Jul 66.54 +.52
Est. sales 28,959. Tue.'s sales 26,195
Tue.'s open int 226,996, up 666