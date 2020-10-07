https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/business/article/Open-High-Low-Settle-Chg-15628921.php
*‥ *‥ *Open*High*Low*Settle* Chg.
NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|COTTON 2
|50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|Oct
|66.29
|+.73
|Nov
|67.59
|+.73
|Dec
|66.70
|67.83
|66.42
|67.59
|+.73
|Jan
|68.35
|+.63
|Mar
|67.50
|68.57
|67.32
|68.35
|+.63
|May
|67.96
|69.12
|67.95
|68.95
|+.63
|Jul
|68.63
|69.50
|68.60
|69.39
|+.70
|Sep
|67.29
|+.57
|Oct
|67.94
|+.65
|Nov
|67.29
|+.57
|Dec
|66.71
|67.42
|66.70
|67.29
|+.57
|Jan
|68.14
|+.62
|Mar
|68.00
|68.23
|67.86
|68.14
|+.62
|May
|68.17
|68.72
|68.17
|68.66
|+.59
|Jul
|68.36
|68.81
|68.36
|68.81
|+.59
|Sep
|65.04
|+.52
|Oct
|66.84
|+.52
|Nov
|65.04
|+.52
|Dec
|64.60
|65.04
|64.60
|65.04
|+.52
|Jan
|65.79
|+.52
|Mar
|65.79
|+.52
|May
|66.24
|+.52
|Jul
|66.54
|+.52
|Est. sales 28,959.
|Tue.'s sales 26,195
|Tue.'s open int 226,996,
|up 666
View Comments