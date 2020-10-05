https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/business/article/Open-High-Low-Settle-Chg-15622829.php
*‥ *‥ *Open*High*Low*Settle* Chg.
NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|COTTON 2
|50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|Oct
|64.73
|+.21
|Nov
|66.03
|+.21
|Dec
|65.70
|67.14
|65.65
|66.03
|+.21
|Jan
|66.92
|+.29
|Mar
|66.52
|67.91
|66.52
|66.92
|+.29
|May
|67.41
|68.51
|67.23
|67.58
|+.31
|Jul
|68.20
|69.00
|67.83
|68.08
|+.24
|Sep
|66.17
|+.21
|Oct
|67.32
|67.32
|66.67
|66.67
|—.45
|Nov
|66.17
|+.21
|Dec
|66.38
|67.00
|66.17
|66.17
|+.21
|Jan
|66.86
|+.19
|Mar
|67.25
|67.50
|66.86
|66.86
|+.19
|May
|67.69
|67.97
|67.33
|67.33
|+.21
|Jul
|67.43
|+.01
|Sep
|63.72
|+.02
|Oct
|65.63
|+.01
|Nov
|63.72
|+.02
|Dec
|63.72
|+.02
|Jan
|64.47
|+.02
|Mar
|64.47
|+.02
|May
|64.92
|+.02
|Jul
|65.22
|+.02
|Est. sales 34,152.
|Fri.'s sales 23,913
|Fri.'s open int 224,724,
|up 971
