*‥ *‥ *Open*High*Low*Settle* Chg.
NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|COTTON 2
|50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|Oct
|64.40
|—.26
|Nov
|65.69
|—.26
|Dec
|65.95
|66.60
|65.20
|65.69
|—.26
|Jan
|66.38
|—.28
|Mar
|66.75
|67.26
|65.91
|66.38
|—.28
|May
|67.32
|67.84
|66.67
|67.09
|—.26
|Jul
|67.95
|68.44
|67.35
|67.73
|—.27
|Sep
|65.85
|—.19
|Oct
|66.85
|—.51
|Nov
|65.85
|—.19
|Dec
|66.03
|66.48
|65.54
|65.85
|—.19
|Jan
|66.78
|—.29
|Mar
|67.28
|67.28
|66.78
|66.78
|—.29
|May
|67.71
|67.71
|67.23
|67.23
|—.26
|Jul
|68.08
|68.08
|67.56
|67.56
|—.23
|Sep
|64.06
|—.23
|Oct
|65.81
|+.07
|Nov
|64.06
|—.23
|Dec
|64.60
|64.60
|64.06
|64.06
|—.23
|Jan
|65.01
|—.23
|Mar
|65.01
|—.23
|May
|65.51
|—.23
|Jul
|65.86
|—.23
|Est. sales 21,621.
|Fri.'s sales 17,920
|Fri.'s open int 220,629,
|up 228
