NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Tuesday:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
COTTON 2
50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
Oct 64.33 64.43 63.01 63.19 —.93
Nov 64.02 —.97
Dec 65.04 65.50 63.60 64.02 —.97
Jan 65.05 —.92
Mar 66.09 66.45 64.62 65.05 —.92
May 66.87 67.25 65.42 65.82 —.95
Jul 67.73 67.94 66.09 66.51 —.96
Sep 64.88 —.80
Oct 65.20 —.93
Nov 64.88 —.80
Dec 65.93 66.42 64.45 64.88 —.80
Jan 65.85 —.83
Mar 66.89 67.11 65.85 65.85 —.83
May 67.47 67.97 66.40 66.45 —.91
Jul 67.82 67.84 66.80 66.80 —1.01
Sep 63.25 —.74
Oct 64.80 —.84
Nov 63.25 —.74
Dec 64.00 64.00 63.25 63.25 —.74
Jan 64.20 —.79
Mar 64.20 —.79
May 64.70 —.79
Jul 65.05 —.79
Est. sales 37,010.
Fri.'s open int 214,470, up 2,155