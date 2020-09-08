https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/business/article/Open-High-Low-Settle-Chg-15550784.php
NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Tuesday:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|COTTON 2
|50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|Oct
|64.33
|64.43
|63.01
|63.19
|—.93
|Nov
|64.02
|—.97
|Dec
|65.04
|65.50
|63.60
|64.02
|—.97
|Jan
|65.05
|—.92
|Mar
|66.09
|66.45
|64.62
|65.05
|—.92
|May
|66.87
|67.25
|65.42
|65.82
|—.95
|Jul
|67.73
|67.94
|66.09
|66.51
|—.96
|Sep
|64.88
|—.80
|Oct
|65.20
|—.93
|Nov
|64.88
|—.80
|Dec
|65.93
|66.42
|64.45
|64.88
|—.80
|Jan
|65.85
|—.83
|Mar
|66.89
|67.11
|65.85
|65.85
|—.83
|May
|67.47
|67.97
|66.40
|66.45
|—.91
|Jul
|67.82
|67.84
|66.80
|66.80
|—1.01
|Sep
|63.25
|—.74
|Oct
|64.80
|—.84
|Nov
|63.25
|—.74
|Dec
|64.00
|64.00
|63.25
|63.25
|—.74
|Jan
|64.20
|—.79
|Mar
|64.20
|—.79
|May
|64.70
|—.79
|Jul
|65.05
|—.79
|Est. sales 37,010.
|Fri.'s open int 214,470,
|up 2,155
