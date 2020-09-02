https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/business/article/Open-High-Low-Settle-Chg-15538222.php
*‥ *‥ *Open*High*Low*Settle* Chg.
NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|COTTON 2
|50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|Oct
|64.75
|64.75
|64.15
|64.18
|—.48
|Nov
|64.96
|—.44
|Dec
|65.40
|65.96
|64.76
|64.96
|—.44
|Jan
|65.88
|—.43
|Mar
|66.26
|66.84
|65.68
|65.88
|—.43
|May
|67.01
|67.60
|66.52
|66.76
|—.31
|Jul
|67.66
|68.16
|67.15
|67.46
|—.18
|Sep
|65.69
|—.21
|Oct
|66.45
|—.19
|Nov
|65.69
|—.21
|Dec
|65.90
|66.36
|65.48
|65.69
|—.21
|Jan
|66.68
|—.27
|Mar
|67.32
|67.32
|66.50
|66.68
|—.27
|May
|67.73
|67.73
|66.92
|67.10
|—.45
|Jul
|67.90
|67.90
|67.12
|67.30
|—.55
|Sep
|64.00
|—.75
|Oct
|65.50
|—.55
|Nov
|64.00
|—.75
|Dec
|63.45
|64.00
|63.40
|64.00
|—.75
|Jan
|65.00
|—.75
|Mar
|65.00
|—.75
|May
|65.50
|—.75
|Jul
|65.70
|—.75
|Est. sales 23,663.
|Tue.'s sales 29,139
|Tue.'s open int 209,578,
|up 1,475
