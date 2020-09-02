NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
COTTON 2
50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
Oct 64.75 64.75 64.15 64.18 —.48
Nov 64.96 —.44
Dec 65.40 65.96 64.76 64.96 —.44
Jan 65.88 —.43
Mar 66.26 66.84 65.68 65.88 —.43
May 67.01 67.60 66.52 66.76 —.31
Jul 67.66 68.16 67.15 67.46 —.18
Sep 65.69 —.21
Oct 66.45 —.19
Nov 65.69 —.21
Dec 65.90 66.36 65.48 65.69 —.21
Jan 66.68 —.27
Mar 67.32 67.32 66.50 66.68 —.27
May 67.73 67.73 66.92 67.10 —.45
Jul 67.90 67.90 67.12 67.30 —.55
Sep 64.00 —.75
Oct 65.50 —.55
Nov 64.00 —.75
Dec 63.45 64.00 63.40 64.00 —.75
Jan 65.00 —.75
Mar 65.00 —.75
May 65.50 —.75
Jul 65.70 —.75
Est. sales 23,663. Tue.'s sales 29,139
Tue.'s open int 209,578, up 1,475