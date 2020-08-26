NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
COTTON 2
50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
Oct 64.98
Nov 65.58
Dec 65.58 66.15 65.07 65.58
Jan 66.45 +.03
Mar 66.42 66.95 65.96 66.45 +.03
May 66.96 67.45 66.58 67.02 +.03
Jul 67.28 67.79 66.89 67.36 +.07
Sep 65.33
Oct 65.63 +.04
Nov 65.33
Dec 65.45 65.92 64.79 65.33
Jan 66.42 —.05
Mar 66.93 66.94 66.22 66.42 —.05
May 67.37 67.38 66.87 66.87 —.06
Jul 67.53 67.53 67.06 67.06 —.09
Sep 63.29 —.03
Oct 65.06 —.05
Nov 63.29 —.03
Dec 63.70 63.70 63.29 63.29 —.03
Jan 63.97 —.05
Mar 63.97 —.05
May 64.57 —.05
Jul 65.07 —.05
Est. sales 16,354. Tue.'s sales 22,464
Tue.'s open int 201,083, up 2,397