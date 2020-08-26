https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/business/article/Open-High-Low-Settle-Chg-15517018.php
*‥ *‥ *Open*High*Low*Settle* Chg.
NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|COTTON 2
|50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|Oct
|64.98
|Nov
|65.58
|Dec
|65.58
|66.15
|65.07
|65.58
|Jan
|66.45
|+.03
|Mar
|66.42
|66.95
|65.96
|66.45
|+.03
|May
|66.96
|67.45
|66.58
|67.02
|+.03
|Jul
|67.28
|67.79
|66.89
|67.36
|+.07
|Sep
|65.33
|Oct
|65.63
|+.04
|Nov
|65.33
|Dec
|65.45
|65.92
|64.79
|65.33
|Jan
|66.42
|—.05
|Mar
|66.93
|66.94
|66.22
|66.42
|—.05
|May
|67.37
|67.38
|66.87
|66.87
|—.06
|Jul
|67.53
|67.53
|67.06
|67.06
|—.09
|Sep
|63.29
|—.03
|Oct
|65.06
|—.05
|Nov
|63.29
|—.03
|Dec
|63.70
|63.70
|63.29
|63.29
|—.03
|Jan
|63.97
|—.05
|Mar
|63.97
|—.05
|May
|64.57
|—.05
|Jul
|65.07
|—.05
|Est. sales 16,354.
|Tue.'s sales 22,464
|Tue.'s open int 201,083,
|up 2,397
