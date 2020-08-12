NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
COTTON 2
50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
Sep 62.20 —1.29
Oct 61.98 61.98 61.84 61.84 —1.19
Nov 62.20 —1.29
Dec 63.53 63.95 62.11 62.20 —1.29
Jan 63.14 —1.19
Mar 64.64 64.75 63.08 63.14 —1.19
May 64.83 65.30 63.87 63.89 —1.07
Jul 65.27 65.70 64.42 64.45 —.91
Sep 63.28 —.54
Oct 63.17 —.54
Nov 63.28 —.54
Dec 63.70 64.14 62.97 63.28 —.54
Jan 64.51 —.05
Mar 63.83 64.70 63.83 64.51 —.05
May 65.21 —.05
Jul 65.81 —.05
Sep 64.51 —.05
Oct 64.81 —.05
Nov 64.51 —.05
Dec 64.51 —.05
Jan 65.21 —.05
Mar 65.21 —.05
May 65.81 —.05
Jul 66.31 —.05
Est. sales 28,324. Tue.'s sales 18,380
Tue.'s open int 191,194, up 297