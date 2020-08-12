https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/business/article/Open-High-Low-Settle-Chg-15479150.php
*‥ *‥ *Open*High*Low*Settle* Chg.
NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|COTTON 2
|50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|Sep
|62.20
|—1.29
|Oct
|61.98
|61.98
|61.84
|61.84
|—1.19
|Nov
|62.20
|—1.29
|Dec
|63.53
|63.95
|62.11
|62.20
|—1.29
|Jan
|63.14
|—1.19
|Mar
|64.64
|64.75
|63.08
|63.14
|—1.19
|May
|64.83
|65.30
|63.87
|63.89
|—1.07
|Jul
|65.27
|65.70
|64.42
|64.45
|—.91
|Sep
|63.28
|—.54
|Oct
|63.17
|—.54
|Nov
|63.28
|—.54
|Dec
|63.70
|64.14
|62.97
|63.28
|—.54
|Jan
|64.51
|—.05
|Mar
|63.83
|64.70
|63.83
|64.51
|—.05
|May
|65.21
|—.05
|Jul
|65.81
|—.05
|Sep
|64.51
|—.05
|Oct
|64.81
|—.05
|Nov
|64.51
|—.05
|Dec
|64.51
|—.05
|Jan
|65.21
|—.05
|Mar
|65.21
|—.05
|May
|65.81
|—.05
|Jul
|66.31
|—.05
|Est. sales 28,324.
|Tue.'s sales 18,380
|Tue.'s open int 191,194,
|up 297
