NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
COTTON 2
50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
Sep 63.35 —.96
Oct 63.75 —.96
Nov 63.35 —.96
Dec 64.01 64.21 63.26 63.35 —.96
Jan 64.04 —.79
Mar 64.39 64.68 63.92 64.04 —.79
May 64.95 64.96 64.40 64.68 —.66
Jul 65.36 65.49 64.84 65.26 —.51
Sep 63.85 —.19
Oct 64.55 —.32
Nov 63.85 —.19
Dec 63.41 64.00 63.11 63.85 —.19
Jan 64.65 —.19
Mar 64.65 —.19
May 65.35 —.19
Jul 66.00 —.19
Sep 64.60 —.09
Oct 65.30 —.09
Nov 64.60 —.09
Dec 64.60 —.09
Jan 65.20 +.01
Mar 65.20 +.01
May 65.70 +.16
Est. sales 14,813. Fri.'s sales 18,765
Fri.'s open int 175,799, up 1,781