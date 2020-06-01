https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/business/article/Open-High-Low-Settle-Chg-15308929.php
*‥ *‥ *Open*High*Low*Settle* Chg.
NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|COTTON 2
|50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|Jul
|57.59
|60.39
|57.26
|60.06
|+2.47
|Sep
|58.71
|+1.23
|Oct
|57.94
|59.43
|57.24
|58.57
|+1.30
|Nov
|58.71
|+1.23
|Dec
|57.48
|59.40
|57.16
|58.71
|+1.23
|Jan
|59.24
|+.76
|Mar
|58.47
|60.10
|58.22
|59.24
|+.76
|May
|59.62
|60.38
|59.05
|59.49
|+.11
|Jul
|60.35
|61.15
|59.61
|59.84
|—.30
|Sep
|58.64
|+.25
|Oct
|58.94
|+.25
|Nov
|58.64
|+.25
|Dec
|58.60
|59.94
|58.18
|58.64
|+.25
|Jan
|59.59
|+.25
|Mar
|59.59
|+.25
|May
|60.39
|+.25
|Jul
|60.99
|+.05
|Sep
|59.89
|+.05
|Oct
|60.19
|+.05
|Nov
|59.89
|+.05
|Dec
|59.89
|+.05
|Jan
|60.39
|+.05
|Mar
|60.39
|+.05
|Est. sales 56,601.
|Fri.'s sales 27,130
|Fri.'s open int 192,454,
|up 3,929
