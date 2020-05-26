https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/business/article/Open-High-Low-Settle-Chg-15295744.php
NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Tuesday:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|COTTON 2
|50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|Jul
|57.80
|59.45
|57.66
|58.23
|+.62
|Sep
|58.00
|+.19
|Oct
|57.91
|58.38
|57.74
|57.74
|+.23
|Nov
|58.00
|+.19
|Dec
|57.93
|58.87
|57.76
|58.00
|+.19
|Jan
|58.87
|+.14
|Mar
|58.81
|59.61
|58.73
|58.87
|+.14
|May
|59.64
|60.28
|59.60
|59.71
|+.14
|Jul
|60.28
|60.91
|60.24
|60.41
|+.18
|Sep
|58.83
|+.23
|Oct
|59.13
|+.23
|Nov
|58.83
|+.23
|Dec
|58.49
|59.40
|58.49
|58.83
|+.23
|Jan
|59.74
|+.20
|Mar
|59.74
|+.20
|May
|60.44
|+.20
|Jul
|61.14
|+.20
|Sep
|59.84
|+.20
|Oct
|60.14
|+.20
|Nov
|59.84
|+.20
|Dec
|59.84
|+.20
|Jan
|60.34
|+.20
|Mar
|60.34
|+.20
|Est. sales 21,325.
|Fri.'s open int 183,285,
|up 948
