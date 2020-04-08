NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
COTTON 2
50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
May 52.71 54.13 52.19 53.84 +.94
Jul 52.90 54.17 52.50 53.94 +.78
Sep 55.37 +.89
Oct 55.29 55.29 55.29 55.29 +.75
Nov 55.37 +.89
Dec 54.41 55.72 54.02 55.37 +.89
Jan 56.49 +.89
Mar 55.65 56.79 55.35 56.49 +.89
May 56.92 57.53 56.91 57.41 +.95
Jul 57.62 58.20 57.61 58.16 +.96
Sep 56.49 +.11
Oct 56.79 +.11
Nov 56.49 +.11
Dec 56.32 56.50 56.10 56.49 +.11
Jan 57.59 +.11
Mar 57.59 +.11
May 57.84 +.11
Jul 58.09 +.11
Sep 56.79 +.11
Oct 57.09 +.11
Nov 56.79 +.11
Dec 56.79 +.11
Jan 57.29 +.11
Mar 57.29 +.11
Est. sales 52,318. Tue.'s sales 53,438
Tue.'s open int 188,501, up 656