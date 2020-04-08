https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/business/article/Open-High-Low-Settle-Chg-15187761.php
*‥ *‥ *Open*High*Low*Settle* Chg.
NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|COTTON 2
|50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|May
|52.71
|54.13
|52.19
|53.84
|+.94
|Jul
|52.90
|54.17
|52.50
|53.94
|+.78
|Sep
|55.37
|+.89
|Oct
|55.29
|55.29
|55.29
|55.29
|+.75
|Nov
|55.37
|+.89
|Dec
|54.41
|55.72
|54.02
|55.37
|+.89
|Jan
|56.49
|+.89
|Mar
|55.65
|56.79
|55.35
|56.49
|+.89
|May
|56.92
|57.53
|56.91
|57.41
|+.95
|Jul
|57.62
|58.20
|57.61
|58.16
|+.96
|Sep
|56.49
|+.11
|Oct
|56.79
|+.11
|Nov
|56.49
|+.11
|Dec
|56.32
|56.50
|56.10
|56.49
|+.11
|Jan
|57.59
|+.11
|Mar
|57.59
|+.11
|May
|57.84
|+.11
|Jul
|58.09
|+.11
|Sep
|56.79
|+.11
|Oct
|57.09
|+.11
|Nov
|56.79
|+.11
|Dec
|56.79
|+.11
|Jan
|57.29
|+.11
|Mar
|57.29
|+.11
|Est. sales 52,318.
|Tue.'s sales 53,438
|Tue.'s open int 188,501,
|up 656
