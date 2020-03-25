NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
COTTON 2
50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
May 53.19 54.28 52.22 53.44 +.55
Jul 53.25 54.12 52.37 53.53 +.52
Sep 55.04 +.39
Oct 55.06 55.86 54.82 55.19 +.49
Nov 55.04 +.39
Dec 55.00 55.97 54.30 55.04 +.39
Jan 56.04 +.25
Mar 56.02 57.05 55.44 56.04 +.25
May 57.09 57.84 56.46 57.03 +.28
Jul 58.73 58.73 57.40 57.95 +.35
Sep 56.70 +.40
Oct 57.00 +.40
Nov 56.70 +.40
Dec 57.40 57.40 55.80 56.70 +.40
Jan 57.90 +.40
Mar 57.90 +.40
May 58.15 +.40
Jul 58.40 +.40
Sep 57.10 +.40
Oct 57.40 +.40
Nov 57.10 +.40
Dec 57.10 +.40
Est. sales 30,505. Tue.'s sales 47,604
Tue.'s open int 195,682