*‥ *‥ *Open*High*Low*Settle* Chg.
NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|COTTON 2
|50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|Mar
|65.68
|65.73
|65.55
|65.55
|—.78
|May
|66.84
|66.85
|65.37
|65.47
|—.83
|Jul
|67.04
|67.39
|65.99
|66.08
|—.84
|Sep
|65.84
|—.91
|Oct
|66.00
|66.00
|65.23
|65.25
|—1.15
|Nov
|65.84
|—.91
|Dec
|66.65
|67.19
|65.77
|65.84
|—.91
|Jan
|66.66
|—.81
|Mar
|67.46
|67.73
|66.59
|66.66
|—.81
|May
|68.00
|68.21
|67.23
|67.31
|—.70
|Jul
|68.34
|68.34
|67.60
|67.64
|—.57
|Sep
|65.54
|—.45
|Oct
|65.84
|—.45
|Nov
|65.54
|—.45
|Dec
|66.00
|66.00
|65.50
|65.54
|—.45
|Jan
|66.14
|—.45
|Mar
|66.14
|—.45
|May
|66.39
|—.45
|Jul
|66.49
|—.45
|Sep
|65.19
|—.45
|Oct
|65.49
|—.45
|Nov
|65.19
|—.45
|Dec
|65.19
|—.45
|Est. sales 39,423.
|Tue.'s sales 37,235
|Tue.'s open int 194,910
