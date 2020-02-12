https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/business/article/Open-High-Low-Settle-Chg-15051345.php
NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|COTTON 2
|50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|Mar
|68.25
|68.79
|67.77
|68.58
|+.35
|May
|68.74
|69.41
|68.31
|69.24
|+.50
|Jul
|69.69
|70.24
|69.07
|70.07
|+.51
|Sep
|69.82
|+.51
|Oct
|70.16
|70.32
|70.16
|70.17
|+1.41
|Nov
|69.82
|+.51
|Dec
|69.46
|69.99
|68.92
|69.82
|+.51
|Jan
|70.51
|+.44
|Mar
|70.21
|70.61
|69.99
|70.51
|+.44
|May
|70.24
|70.56
|69.88
|70.56
|+.39
|Jul
|70.07
|70.46
|69.59
|70.46
|+.44
|Sep
|67.51
|+.24
|Oct
|69.11
|+.34
|Nov
|67.51
|+.24
|Dec
|67.13
|67.51
|67.13
|67.51
|+.24
|Jan
|67.76
|+.29
|Mar
|67.76
|+.29
|May
|67.86
|+.29
|Jul
|67.81
|+.29
|Sep
|66.66
|+.29
|Oct
|67.31
|+.29
|Nov
|66.66
|+.29
|Dec
|66.66
|+.29
|Est. sales 57,041.
|Tue.'s sales 58,803
|Tue.'s open int 224,610
