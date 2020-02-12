NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
COTTON 2
50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
Mar 68.25 68.79 67.77 68.58 +.35
May 68.74 69.41 68.31 69.24 +.50
Jul 69.69 70.24 69.07 70.07 +.51
Sep 69.82 +.51
Oct 70.16 70.32 70.16 70.17 +1.41
Nov 69.82 +.51
Dec 69.46 69.99 68.92 69.82 +.51
Jan 70.51 +.44
Mar 70.21 70.61 69.99 70.51 +.44
May 70.24 70.56 69.88 70.56 +.39
Jul 70.07 70.46 69.59 70.46 +.44
Sep 67.51 +.24
Oct 69.11 +.34
Nov 67.51 +.24
Dec 67.13 67.51 67.13 67.51 +.24
Jan 67.76 +.29
Mar 67.76 +.29
May 67.86 +.29
Jul 67.81 +.29
Sep 66.66 +.29
Oct 67.31 +.29
Nov 66.66 +.29
Dec 66.66 +.29
Est. sales 57,041. Tue.'s sales 58,803
Tue.'s open int 224,610