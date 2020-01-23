https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/business/article/Open-High-Low-Settle-Chg-14999226.php
*‥ *‥ *Open*High*Low*Settle* Chg.
NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Thursday:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|COTTON 2
|50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|Mar
|71.00
|71.00
|69.80
|70.03
|—1.10
|May
|71.70
|71.70
|70.59
|70.75
|—1.09
|Jul
|72.43
|72.47
|71.45
|71.59
|—1.15
|Sep
|70.70
|—1.35
|Oct
|71.30
|71.30
|69.40
|69.79
|—2.94
|Nov
|70.70
|—1.35
|Dec
|71.73
|71.73
|70.55
|70.70
|—1.35
|Jan
|70.91
|—1.21
|Mar
|71.32
|71.43
|70.79
|70.91
|—1.21
|May
|70.73
|70.73
|70.50
|70.55
|—1.07
|Jul
|70.25
|70.33
|70.14
|70.14
|—.91
|Sep
|68.34
|—.91
|Oct
|69.34
|—.91
|Nov
|68.34
|—.91
|Dec
|68.50
|68.51
|68.34
|68.34
|—.91
|Jan
|67.84
|—.91
|Mar
|67.84
|—.91
|May
|67.54
|—.91
|Jul
|67.24
|—.91
|Sep
|66.49
|—.91
|Oct
|66.99
|—.91
|Nov
|66.49
|—.91
|Dec
|66.49
|—.91
|Est. sales 33,756.
|Wed.'s sales 55,861
|Wed.'s open int 261,004,
|up 2,986
