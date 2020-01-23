NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Thursday:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
COTTON 2
50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
Mar 71.00 71.00 69.80 70.03 —1.10
May 71.70 71.70 70.59 70.75 —1.09
Jul 72.43 72.47 71.45 71.59 —1.15
Sep 70.70 —1.35
Oct 71.30 71.30 69.40 69.79 —2.94
Nov 70.70 —1.35
Dec 71.73 71.73 70.55 70.70 —1.35
Jan 70.91 —1.21
Mar 71.32 71.43 70.79 70.91 —1.21
May 70.73 70.73 70.50 70.55 —1.07
Jul 70.25 70.33 70.14 70.14 —.91
Sep 68.34 —.91
Oct 69.34 —.91
Nov 68.34 —.91
Dec 68.50 68.51 68.34 68.34 —.91
Jan 67.84 —.91
Mar 67.84 —.91
May 67.54 —.91
Jul 67.24 —.91
Sep 66.49 —.91
Oct 66.99 —.91
Nov 66.49 —.91
Dec 66.49 —.91
Est. sales 33,756. Wed.'s sales 55,861
Wed.'s open int 261,004, up 2,986