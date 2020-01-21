https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/business/article/Open-High-Low-Settle-Chg-14992832.php
*‥ *‥ *Open*High*Low*Settle* Chg.
NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Tuesday:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|COTTON 2
|50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|Mar
|71.25
|71.25
|69.12
|69.24
|—2.01
|May
|72.07
|72.07
|70.21
|70.32
|—1.87
|Jul
|73.66
|73.66
|71.18
|71.27
|—1.79
|Sep
|70.90
|—1.47
|Oct
|71.84
|71.84
|71.45
|71.45
|—1.47
|Nov
|70.90
|—1.47
|Dec
|72.12
|72.12
|70.50
|70.90
|—1.47
|Jan
|71.27
|—1.34
|Mar
|72.23
|72.23
|71.27
|71.27
|—1.34
|May
|71.85
|71.85
|70.99
|70.99
|—1.14
|Jul
|71.40
|71.40
|70.58
|70.58
|—.98
|Sep
|68.78
|—.98
|Oct
|69.78
|—.98
|Nov
|68.78
|—.98
|Dec
|68.78
|—.98
|Jan
|68.28
|—.98
|Mar
|68.28
|—.98
|May
|67.98
|—.98
|Jul
|67.68
|—.98
|Sep
|66.93
|—.98
|Oct
|67.43
|—.98
|Nov
|66.93
|—.98
|Dec
|66.93
|—.98
|Est. sales 50,378.
|Fri.'s open int 253,737,
|up 2,007
