NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|COTTON 2
|50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|Jan
|66.74
|+.30
|Mar
|66.45
|67.18
|66.25
|66.74
|+.30
|May
|67.74
|68.24
|67.41
|67.83
|+.22
|Jul
|68.50
|68.99
|68.28
|68.66
|+.12
|Sep
|68.72
|+.13
|Oct
|68.82
|+.13
|Nov
|68.72
|+.13
|Dec
|68.69
|68.91
|68.30
|68.72
|+.13
|Jan
|69.32
|+.03
|Mar
|69.20
|69.43
|69.20
|69.32
|+.03
|May
|69.23
|69.23
|69.22
|69.22
|—.02
|Jul
|69.15
|69.15
|69.12
|69.12
|—.02
|Sep
|67.82
|—.02
|Oct
|68.12
|—.02
|Nov
|67.82
|—.02
|Dec
|67.82
|—.02
|Jan
|67.57
|+.23
|Mar
|67.57
|+.23
|May
|67.67
|+.08
|Jul
|67.77
|—.07
|Oct
|67.52
|—.07
|Est. sales 21,058.
|Tue.'s sales 20,845
|Tue.'s open int 206,101,
|up 1,097
