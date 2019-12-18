NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
COTTON 2
50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
Jan 66.74 +.30
Mar 66.45 67.18 66.25 66.74 +.30
May 67.74 68.24 67.41 67.83 +.22
Jul 68.50 68.99 68.28 68.66 +.12
Sep 68.72 +.13
Oct 68.82 +.13
Nov 68.72 +.13
Dec 68.69 68.91 68.30 68.72 +.13
Jan 69.32 +.03
Mar 69.20 69.43 69.20 69.32 +.03
May 69.23 69.23 69.22 69.22 —.02
Jul 69.15 69.15 69.12 69.12 —.02
Sep 67.82 —.02
Oct 68.12 —.02
Nov 67.82 —.02
Dec 67.82 —.02
Jan 67.57 +.23
Mar 67.57 +.23
May 67.67 +.08
Jul 67.77 —.07
Oct 67.52 —.07
Est. sales 21,058. Tue.'s sales 20,845
Tue.'s open int 206,101, up 1,097