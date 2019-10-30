https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/business/article/Open-High-Low-Settle-Chg-14575927.php
*‥ *‥ *Open*High*Low*Settle* Chg.
NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|COTTON 2
|50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|Dec
|64.65
|65.99
|64.64
|65.70
|+.98
|Jan
|66.89
|+1.12
|Mar
|65.80
|67.13
|65.77
|66.89
|+1.12
|May
|66.79
|67.79
|66.76
|67.69
|+1.00
|Jul
|67.51
|68.35
|67.51
|68.30
|+.86
|Sep
|67.88
|+.54
|Oct
|67.90
|+.71
|Nov
|67.88
|+.54
|Dec
|67.50
|67.90
|67.44
|67.88
|+.54
|Jan
|68.34
|+.41
|Mar
|67.96
|68.37
|67.96
|68.34
|+.41
|May
|68.93
|68.96
|68.93
|68.96
|+.45
|Jul
|69.09
|69.50
|69.09
|69.47
|+.38
|Sep
|67.27
|+.08
|Oct
|68.17
|+.23
|Nov
|67.27
|+.08
|Dec
|67.11
|67.35
|67.11
|67.27
|+.08
|Jan
|67.57
|+.08
|Mar
|67.57
|+.08
|May
|68.22
|+.08
|Jul
|68.87
|+.08
|Est. sales 39,661.
|Tue.'s sales 26,341
|Tue.'s open int 241,579,
|up 1,691
View Comments