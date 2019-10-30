NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
COTTON 2
50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
Dec 64.65 65.99 64.64 65.70 +.98
Jan 66.89 +1.12
Mar 65.80 67.13 65.77 66.89 +1.12
May 66.79 67.79 66.76 67.69 +1.00
Jul 67.51 68.35 67.51 68.30 +.86
Sep 67.88 +.54
Oct 67.90 +.71
Nov 67.88 +.54
Dec 67.50 67.90 67.44 67.88 +.54
Jan 68.34 +.41
Mar 67.96 68.37 67.96 68.34 +.41
May 68.93 68.96 68.93 68.96 +.45
Jul 69.09 69.50 69.09 69.47 +.38
Sep 67.27 +.08
Oct 68.17 +.23
Nov 67.27 +.08
Dec 67.11 67.35 67.11 67.27 +.08
Jan 67.57 +.08
Mar 67.57 +.08
May 68.22 +.08
Jul 68.87 +.08
Est. sales 39,661. Tue.'s sales 26,341
Tue.'s open int 241,579, up 1,691