*‥ *‥ *Open*High*Low*Settle* Chg.
NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|COTTON 2
|50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|Dec
|64.45
|65.18
|64.40
|64.95
|+.28
|Jan
|65.79
|+.37
|Mar
|65.42
|65.99
|65.15
|65.79
|+.37
|May
|66.01
|66.56
|65.75
|66.44
|+.31
|Jul
|66.53
|67.01
|66.46
|66.91
|+.26
|Sep
|66.99
|+.27
|Oct
|66.79
|+.24
|Nov
|66.99
|+.27
|Dec
|66.72
|67.07
|66.51
|66.99
|+.27
|Jan
|67.76
|+.31
|Mar
|67.48
|67.85
|67.48
|67.76
|+.31
|May
|68.21
|68.41
|68.21
|68.41
|+.31
|Jul
|68.99
|68.99
|68.80
|68.98
|+.23
|Sep
|67.83
|+.28
|Oct
|68.28
|+.28
|Nov
|67.83
|+.28
|Dec
|67.83
|+.28
|Jan
|68.13
|+.28
|Mar
|68.13
|+.28
|May
|68.78
|+.28
|Jul
|69.43
|+.28
|Est. sales 23,279.
|Tue.'s sales 28,149
|Tue.'s open int 237,912,
|up 303
