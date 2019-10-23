NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
COTTON 2
50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
Dec 64.45 65.18 64.40 64.95 +.28
Jan 65.79 +.37
Mar 65.42 65.99 65.15 65.79 +.37
May 66.01 66.56 65.75 66.44 +.31
Jul 66.53 67.01 66.46 66.91 +.26
Sep 66.99 +.27
Oct 66.79 +.24
Nov 66.99 +.27
Dec 66.72 67.07 66.51 66.99 +.27
Jan 67.76 +.31
Mar 67.48 67.85 67.48 67.76 +.31
May 68.21 68.41 68.21 68.41 +.31
Jul 68.99 68.99 68.80 68.98 +.23
Sep 67.83 +.28
Oct 68.28 +.28
Nov 67.83 +.28
Dec 67.83 +.28
Jan 68.13 +.28
Mar 68.13 +.28
May 68.78 +.28
Jul 69.43 +.28
Est. sales 23,279. Tue.'s sales 28,149
Tue.'s open int 237,912, up 303