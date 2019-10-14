NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
COTTON 2
50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
Nov 62.22 —1.66
Dec 64.20 65.85 62.19 62.22 —1.66
Jan 63.18 —1.27
Mar 64.74 66.30 63.13 63.18 —1.27
May 64.90 66.10 63.93 63.99 —.82
Jul 65.66 66.00 64.55 64.67 —.29
Sep 65.28 —.13
Oct 64.89 —.17
Nov 65.28 —.13
Dec 65.40 66.31 65.14 65.28 —.13
Jan 65.88 +.03
Mar 66.74 66.74 65.85 65.88 +.03
May 67.42 67.42 66.68 66.68 —.02
Jul 68.04 68.13 67.38 67.38 +.03
Sep 66.98 +1.23
Oct 67.18 +.63
Nov 66.98 +1.23
Dec 66.98 +1.23
Jan 67.28 +1.23
Mar 67.28 +1.23
May 67.93 +1.23
Jul 68.58 +1.23
Est. sales 52,318. Fri.'s sales 59,188
Fri.'s open int 241,825, up 5,822