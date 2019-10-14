https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/business/article/Open-High-Low-Settle-Chg-14520938.php
*‥ *‥ *Open*High*Low*Settle* Chg.
NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|COTTON 2
|50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|Nov
|62.22
|—1.66
|Dec
|64.20
|65.85
|62.19
|62.22
|—1.66
|Jan
|63.18
|—1.27
|Mar
|64.74
|66.30
|63.13
|63.18
|—1.27
|May
|64.90
|66.10
|63.93
|63.99
|—.82
|Jul
|65.66
|66.00
|64.55
|64.67
|—.29
|Sep
|65.28
|—.13
|Oct
|64.89
|—.17
|Nov
|65.28
|—.13
|Dec
|65.40
|66.31
|65.14
|65.28
|—.13
|Jan
|65.88
|+.03
|Mar
|66.74
|66.74
|65.85
|65.88
|+.03
|May
|67.42
|67.42
|66.68
|66.68
|—.02
|Jul
|68.04
|68.13
|67.38
|67.38
|+.03
|Sep
|66.98
|+1.23
|Oct
|67.18
|+.63
|Nov
|66.98
|+1.23
|Dec
|66.98
|+1.23
|Jan
|67.28
|+1.23
|Mar
|67.28
|+1.23
|May
|67.93
|+1.23
|Jul
|68.58
|+1.23
|Est. sales 52,318.
|Fri.'s sales 59,188
|Fri.'s open int 241,825,
|up 5,822
