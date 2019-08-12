https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/business/article/Open-High-Low-Settle-Chg-14298844.php
*‥ *‥ *Open*High*Low*Settle* Chg.
NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|COTTON 2
|50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|Sep
|58.14
|—.76
|Oct
|58.92
|58.92
|57.76
|58.03
|—1.02
|Nov
|58.14
|—.76
|Dec
|58.90
|59.05
|57.55
|58.14
|—.76
|Jan
|58.90
|—.96
|Mar
|59.86
|59.98
|58.55
|58.90
|—.96
|May
|61.29
|61.29
|59.90
|60.15
|—.90
|Jul
|62.30
|62.33
|61.24
|61.49
|—.84
|Sep
|62.62
|—.63
|Oct
|62.09
|—.74
|Nov
|62.62
|—.63
|Dec
|63.26
|63.26
|62.40
|62.62
|—.63
|Jan
|63.92
|—.62
|Mar
|64.14
|64.14
|63.75
|63.92
|—.62
|May
|65.27
|65.27
|65.09
|65.22
|—.62
|Jul
|66.58
|66.58
|66.45
|66.47
|—.68
|Sep
|65.07
|—.68
|Oct
|65.87
|—.68
|Nov
|65.07
|—.68
|Dec
|65.07
|—.68
|Jan
|65.47
|—.68
|Mar
|65.47
|—.68
|May
|66.12
|—.68
|Jul
|66.77
|—.68
|Est. sales 22,024.
|Fri.'s sales 17,197
|Fri.'s open int 212,400,
|up 561
