*‥ *‥ *Open*High*Low*Settle* Chg.
NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Thursday:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|COTTON 2
|50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|Sep
|59.58
|+.75
|Oct
|58.78
|59.54
|58.61
|59.54
|+.96
|Nov
|59.58
|+.75
|Dec
|58.92
|59.78
|58.64
|59.58
|+.75
|Jan
|60.42
|+.53
|Mar
|59.93
|60.50
|59.74
|60.42
|+.53
|May
|60.99
|61.62
|60.99
|61.50
|+.37
|Jul
|62.42
|62.79
|62.27
|62.68
|+.26
|Sep
|63.37
|+.19
|Oct
|63.03
|+.36
|Nov
|63.37
|+.19
|Dec
|63.17
|63.50
|63.07
|63.37
|+.19
|Jan
|64.58
|+.15
|Mar
|64.61
|64.61
|64.58
|64.58
|+.15
|May
|65.88
|+.20
|Jul
|67.18
|67.18
|67.18
|67.18
|+.25
|Sep
|65.83
|+.20
|Oct
|66.63
|+.20
|Nov
|65.83
|+.20
|Dec
|65.83
|+.20
|Jan
|66.23
|+.20
|Mar
|66.23
|+.20
|May
|66.88
|+.20
|Jul
|67.53
|+.20
|Est. sales 24,932.
|Wed.'s sales 26,806
|Wed.'s open int 210,502,
|up 3,858
