NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Thursday:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
COTTON 2
50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
Sep 59.58 +.75
Oct 58.78 59.54 58.61 59.54 +.96
Nov 59.58 +.75
Dec 58.92 59.78 58.64 59.58 +.75
Jan 60.42 +.53
Mar 59.93 60.50 59.74 60.42 +.53
May 60.99 61.62 60.99 61.50 +.37
Jul 62.42 62.79 62.27 62.68 +.26
Sep 63.37 +.19
Oct 63.03 +.36
Nov 63.37 +.19
Dec 63.17 63.50 63.07 63.37 +.19
Jan 64.58 +.15
Mar 64.61 64.61 64.58 64.58 +.15
May 65.88 +.20
Jul 67.18 67.18 67.18 67.18 +.25
Sep 65.83 +.20
Oct 66.63 +.20
Nov 65.83 +.20
Dec 65.83 +.20
Jan 66.23 +.20
Mar 66.23 +.20
May 66.88 +.20
Jul 67.53 +.20
Est. sales 24,932. Wed.'s sales 26,806
Wed.'s open int 210,502, up 3,858