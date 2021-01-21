CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 666½ 674¾ 660¾ 661¼ —6½ May 667¼ 674½ 661¾ 662¼ —5¾ Jul 649½ 656 645¾ 646½ —4 Sep 648¼ 655½ 646 646½ —3¾ Dec 653¼ 660 651¼ 651¾ —3¼ Mar 660½ 664 657¼ 657¾ —1¾ May 649½ 649½ 646¾ 647 —2 Jul 624 626¾ 619¼ 619¼ —4¾ Est. sales 48,494. Wed.'s sales 147,647 Wed.'s open int 444,342, up 3,444 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 521 531½ 519¼ 525½ +3½ May 522¾ 533¼ 521½ 527½ +3½ Jul 517¾ 528¼ 516¼ 523 +3¾ Sep 470 478 468¾ 474½ +2¾ Dec 447¼ 454¼ 446 450 +1 Mar 453 460¼ 452½ 456½ +1¼ May 457½ 463½ 457½ 461 +2 Jul 461¼ 466½ 461¼ 463¾ +2½ Sep 424¾ 427 424¾ 427 +3½ Dec 406¾ 411½ 406½ 410¼ +1¼ May 417¼ 417¼ 417¼ 417¼ +¼ Jul 426 426 426 426 +3 Est. sales 155,630. Wed.'s sales 395,939 Wed.'s open int 1,904,855, up 11,331 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 363¾ 365 361 361½ —2½ May 359¾ 361 359 359 — ¾ Jul 352¼ 352¼ 352¼ 352¼ +½ Est. sales 93. Wed.'s sales 570 Wed.'s open int 4,897, up 176 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 1369 1387 1365½ 1373½ +4 May 1366¾ 1384¾ 1363½ 1371½ +4¼ Jul 1350 1367¼ 1347¾ 1355¼ +3½ Aug 1311¼ 1323 1308¾ 1310¾ — ½ Sep 1221 1230 1217 1220 —1 Nov 1167¾ 1180 1166¼ 1169¾ —2 Jan 1164 1172½ 1160½ 1163½ —1¾ Mar 1128¾ 1140¼ 1128¼ 1132 —1¾ May 1118½ 1126 1118 1120¾ —1 Jul 1113 1121¼ 1111 1118 +4½ Nov 1037¾ 1047¾ 1037¼ 1038 — ½ Est. sales 117,642. Wed.'s sales 309,580 Wed.'s open int 942,599, up 773 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Mar 42.52 43.19 42.32 42.89 +.35 May 41.92 42.52 41.72 42.25 +.33 Jul 41.40 41.85 41.10 41.62 +.35 Aug 40.22 40.91 40.18 40.65 +.31 Sep 39.33 39.92 39.33 39.86 +.49 Oct 38.45 39.10 38.45 38.81 +.32 Dec 38.11 38.81 38.06 38.49 +.24 Jan 37.81 38.37 37.81 38.19 +.26 Mar 37.40 37.96 37.36 37.88 +.33 May 37.18 37.49 37.18 37.49 +.27 Jul 36.93 37.43 36.93 37.43 +.42 Est. sales 48,516. Wed.'s sales 140,339 Wed.'s open int 462,904 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Mar 442.40 447.00 440.50 442.00 —.40 May 438.30 443.00 436.90 438.60 +.20 Jul 435.00 439.30 433.10 434.60 +.20 Aug 420.60 426.00 420.40 421.50 +.20 Sep 402.90 407.40 402.90 404.00 +.10 Oct 386.30 389.50 385.00 386.40 —.30 Dec 382.50 386.50 382.00 383.10 —1.00 Jan 378.60 381.20 378.60 380.00 Mar 370.20 371.00 367.10 369.00 +.10 May 363.40 363.40 363.40 363.40 —.90 Sep 351.00 351.00 351.00 351.00 —1.20 Est. sales 37,344. Wed.'s sales 103,694 Wed.'s open int 408,864