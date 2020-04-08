https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/business/article/Open-15186774.php
CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|551
|554½
|545
|545¾
|—3½
|Jul
|548¾
|553¼
|544¼
|544¾
|—2¾
|Sep
|552
|556½
|547½
|548¾
|—2
|Dec
|560
|563¼
|555
|555½
|—2¾
|Mar
|564½
|568¾
|560½
|561¾
|—3
|May
|561
|566½
|560¼
|560¼
|—3¼
|Jul
|551¾
|553¾
|548
|548
|—3
|Sep
|550¼
|553
|550¼
|553
|Dec
|559¼
|559¼
|558¾
|559¼
|—1¾
|Mar
|563
|563
|563
|563
|—2½
|Est. sales 56,079.
|Tue.'s sales 145,131
|Tue.'s open int 370,416
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|332
|334
|329¼
|329¾
|—1¾
|Jul
|337¾
|339½
|334½
|334½
|—2¾
|Sep
|342¾
|344
|339¼
|339½
|—2¾
|Dec
|351
|352¾
|348
|348¼
|—2¾
|Mar
|362
|363½
|359½
|359¾
|—2
|May
|368¼
|369¾
|366
|366
|—2
|Jul
|371¾
|373¾
|370
|370
|—2¼
|Sep
|366
|368¼
|364¼
|364½
|—1½
|Dec
|371½
|372¼
|369
|369¼
|—2
|Jul
|393½
|393½
|393½
|393½
|Est. sales 120,689.
|Tue.'s sales 305,783
|Tue.'s open int 1,430,281,
|up 605
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|274½
|276¼
|270
|274½
|+¼
|Jul
|270
|270
|263¾
|268
|+1
|Sep
|258
|258
|258
|258
|+½
|Dec
|250½
|254
|250½
|254
|+1
|Est. sales 119.
|Tue.'s sales 382
|Tue.'s open int 3,689
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|855¾
|860½
|851¾
|853
|—1¾
|Jul
|862
|867½
|858
|860
|—1
|Aug
|865
|869¾
|862
|862¾
|—1¼
|Sep
|864¼
|869
|862
|862
|—1½
|Nov
|866¾
|872¾
|864¾
|864¾
|—2
|Jan
|869
|875
|867
|867½
|—1½
|Mar
|855½
|862¾
|854¼
|854¾
|—
|¾
|May
|854
|861½
|853¼
|854¼
|+¼
|Jul
|861½
|867¾
|860
|863
|+2
|Nov
|854¾
|859
|854¾
|855¼
|+3½
|Nov
|876¾
|876¾
|876¾
|876¾
|+8½
|Est. sales 70,876.
|Tue.'s sales 177,434
|Tue.'s open int 821,968,
|up 5,950
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|27.48
|27.57
|27.26
|27.29
|—.19
|Jul
|27.81
|27.88
|27.61
|27.64
|—.17
|Aug
|28.00
|28.03
|27.78
|27.79
|—.18
|Sep
|28.14
|28.17
|27.98
|28.06
|—.07
|Oct
|28.16
|28.28
|28.15
|28.20
|—.08
|Dec
|28.61
|28.69
|28.42
|28.44
|—.17
|Jan
|28.63
|28.84
|28.63
|28.71
|—.09
|Mar
|28.89
|28.98
|28.73
|28.82
|—.08
|May
|29.05
|29.10
|28.88
|28.88
|—.16
|Jul
|29.25
|29.34
|29.20
|29.20
|—.10
|Aug
|29.45
|29.46
|29.45
|29.46
|+.04
|Oct
|29.50
|29.58
|29.50
|29.58
|—.03
|Dec
|29.89
|29.89
|29.89
|29.89
|+.05
|Est. sales 38,561.
|Tue.'s sales 128,357
|Tue.'s open int 456,623
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|293.80
|297.30
|293.30
|293.80
|Jul
|297.60
|300.60
|297.10
|297.50
|—.30
|Aug
|297.60
|300.10
|297.00
|297.20
|—.30
|Sep
|298.00
|300.40
|297.30
|297.40
|—.50
|Oct
|298.90
|300.40
|297.20
|297.20
|—.70
|Dec
|300.80
|303.00
|299.70
|299.70
|—.70
|Jan
|300.40
|302.50
|300.00
|300.00
|—.20
|Mar
|294.70
|297.80
|294.70
|295.00
|+.60
|May
|292.80
|296.60
|292.80
|293.70
|+1.10
|Jul
|298.90
|299.00
|295.80
|296.70
|+1.90
|Aug
|299.70
|299.70
|297.70
|297.70
|+2.10
|Sep
|299.70
|299.70
|297.50
|297.50
|+2.30
|Oct
|298.90
|298.90
|295.40
|295.40
|+.90
|Dec
|299.50
|299.80
|299.50
|299.80
|+4.30
|Est. sales 32,596.
|Tue.'s sales 126,147
|Tue.'s open int 399,650
