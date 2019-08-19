https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/business/article/Open-14347502.php
CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|Open
|High
|Low
|Last
|Chg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|469
|470½
|465
|468¼
|—2½
|Dec
|475¼
|476¾
|471½
|474
|—3½
|Mar
|481¾
|483
|477½
|480
|—4
|May
|486
|488½
|482½
|485
|—4¾
|Jul
|491¼
|493½
|487
|489½
|—5½
|Sep
|499
|501
|496
|497¾
|—5½
|Dec
|511
|513
|507¾
|508¼
|—7¼
|Mar
|520½
|520½
|520½
|520½
|—4
|May
|521¾
|522
|521¾
|522
|—3¾
|Jul
|517½
|517½
|516
|516
|—3½
|Est. sales 58,651.
|Fri.'s sales 103,802
|Fri.'s open int 385,327,
|up 1,175
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|367¼
|368¼
|363¾
|365½
|—5½
|Dec
|377
|378¼
|373¾
|375¾
|—5
|Mar
|389¼
|390
|386¼
|388
|—4¾
|May
|396
|397¼
|394
|395½
|—4½
|Jul
|402
|403¼
|400¼
|401¼
|—4½
|Sep
|403
|404
|401¼
|402
|—3
|Dec
|406½
|407½
|405¼
|405¾
|—2¾
|Mar
|415¾
|416½
|415
|415¼
|—2¾
|Jul
|424½
|424½
|423
|423
|—3½
|Dec
|414¾
|415
|414
|414
|— ¾
|Est. sales 105,931.
|Fri.'s sales 353,250
|Fri.'s open int 1,752,322
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|281½
|282
|270
|271
|—9¼
|Dec
|274¼
|276
|268½
|271
|—3¼
|Mar
|278¾
|279
|274
|274¼
|—4
|Est. sales 351.
|Fri.'s sales 411
|Fri.'s open int 4,721
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|862¼
|865
|858¼
|859½
|—7¾
|Nov
|874¾
|877¾
|870¾
|872¼
|—7½
|Jan
|888½
|891¼
|884½
|886
|—7½
|Mar
|901¼
|903½
|897¾
|899
|—7½
|May
|912¾
|914¼
|909¼
|910¾
|—6¾
|Jul
|922½
|925
|920¼
|921¾
|—6¼
|Nov
|933½
|935½
|930¼
|931¾
|—6½
|Nov
|934
|936
|934
|936
|—2½
|Est. sales 43,640.
|Fri.'s sales 108,101
|Fri.'s open int 637,320,
|up 4,719
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Sep
|29.07
|29.14
|28.73
|28.75
|—.38
|Oct
|29.19
|29.27
|28.84
|28.87
|—.38
|Dec
|29.44
|29.52
|29.10
|29.13
|—.38
|Jan
|29.68
|29.74
|29.34
|29.36
|—.38
|Mar
|29.94
|30.01
|29.61
|29.62
|—.39
|May
|30.27
|30.29
|29.91
|29.92
|—.37
|Jul
|30.42
|30.46
|30.18
|30.18
|—.38
|Aug
|30.63
|30.63
|30.63
|30.63
|—.03
|Dec
|30.81
|30.86
|30.52
|30.52
|—.42
|Jan
|30.89
|30.89
|30.89
|30.89
|—.29
|Est. sales 33,583.
|Fri.'s sales 96,972
|Fri.'s open int 476,729,
|up 13,181
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Sep
|293.50 294.60 292.10 293.90
|—1.00
|Oct
|295.40 296.50 293.90 295.70
|—1.10
|Dec
|298.90 300.00 297.40 299.20
|—1.10
|Jan
|300.30 301.60 299.10 300.70
|—1.10
|Mar
|303.80 304.70 302.40 304.00
|—1.10
|May
|308.60 308.80 306.50 308.20
|—.90
|Jul
|311.60 312.60 310.50 312.50
|—.70
|Aug
|313.30 314.00 313.30 314.00
|—.90
|Sep
|315.00 315.50 314.90 315.50
|—.90
|Oct
|315.60 315.90 315.60 315.90
|—1.40
|Dec
|319.10 319.20 317.50 319.20
|—.50
|Est. sales 22,219.
|Fri.'s sales 76,366
|Fri.'s open int 446,573,
|up 3,199
